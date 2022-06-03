New orders for manufactured goods increase in April

New orders for manufactured goods in April, up eleven of the last twelve months, increased $1.8 billion or 0.3% to $533.2 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 1.8% increase in March. Shipments, up twenty-three of the last twenty-four months, increased $0.9 billion or 0.2% to $532.1 billion. This followed a 2.2% March increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in April, up six of the last seven months, increased $1.3 billion or 0.5% to $265.5 billion, up from the previously published 0.4% increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in April, up eleven of the last twelve months, increased $0.4 billion or 0.1 percent to $264.4 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 1.4 percent March increase. Inventories of manufactured durable goods in April, up fifteen consecutive months, increased $3.9 billion or 0.8 percent to $479.7 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.9 percent March increase.

