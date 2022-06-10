Consumer prices rise in May

The Consumer Price Index increased 1.0% in May on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.6%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.6% in May, the same increase as in April.

The food index increased 1.2% in May, after rising 0.9% in April. The index for food at home rose 1.4% over the month, after rising 1.0% in April. In May, the increase was attributed to a rise in all six major grocery store food group indexes. Notably, the index for dairy and related products rose 2.9%, its largest monthly increase since July 2007. The food away from home index increased, rising 0.7%. The food index rose 10.1% over the last 12 months.

The energy index increased 3.9% in May after falling 2.7% in April.

Read the BLS release.