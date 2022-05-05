Learn how to predict branch bank success in a digital-first world

SPONSORED CONTENT PRESENTED BY KOREM

In 2020, the world changed. The digital transformation journey that banks were undertaking accelerated as businesses and customers alike navigated the most efficient way to manage their money during the pandemic. Two years later, retail banking has become more mobile in a “digital first” world. However, branch banking still provides an essential, physical presence for loyal account holders providing services customized to each location.

What if you could learn more about who interacts with your branch banks, when they visit, and for which services. What if you could identify the audience segment by age, income, and other variables that would allow you to target directly to them on a more personalized level? And, what if you knew how often they visit and how much is transacted?

In this webinar, you will learn how:

Location-based data supports a hyper-local view of branch success

Trade areas are defined by correlating high-fidelity, daily auto or pedestrian traffic

Using geospatial data supports audience segmentation and brand awareness



Webinar Narrative

At Korem, we understand how geospatial technology adds a unique perspective that is sometimes missed by other business applications. With banking becoming more mobile and shifting to a younger, more tech-savvy cohort, banks are challenged to sign new accounts and maintain the correct balance of physical branch locations.New fintech players have redefined what a personalized customer experience looks like between a consumer and their bank. Mobile apps are interacting directly with these new account holders. But the physical presence of branch banks provides both the services that cannot be conducted with a mobile app, as well as a hub for the brand. In this webinar, we’ll focus on the insights provided by high-fidelity traffic data that is a predictive element for transactions and revenue at branch banks.

Speakers



Joe Francica, Senior Director Geospatial Strategy at Korem

Joe is recognized as an influential geospatial technologist and has been a leading advocate of location intelligence for over 35 years. During his career, he has worked in private companies, start-ups and government organizations, on the applications of geographic information to commercial business challenges. Joe founded and chaired the Location Intelligence Conference in the U.S. and Brazi, and has published over 500 technical articles, blogs and podcasts on location technology. He holds degrees from Rutgers, Dartmouth and Southern Methodist University.

Jean-Sébastien Turcotte, Vice President at Korem

Jean-Sebastien has more than 20 years of experience in information technologies, mainly within the business intelligence and geospatial domains. As VP of U.S. Region at Korem, Jean-Sebastien is responsible for pursuing initiatives aimed at extending Korem’s positioning to become a leading North American geospatial data and software reseller and integrator of geospatial systems. Thanks to his involvement with important clients from the telecom industry, insurance, banking and retail. Jean-Sebastien has gained solid experience in the deployment of major projects involving dashboard integration and geospatial analytics.