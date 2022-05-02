ISM manufacturing decreases in April

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 55.4 points in April, 1.7 percentage points lower than the March reading of 57.1%. This is the lowest reading since July 2020.

The Employment Index registered 50.9% in April; 5.4 percentage points higher than the March reading of 56.3%.

The New Orders Index registered 53.5% in April, down 0.3 percentage points from the March reading of 53.8%.

The New Export Orders Index was 52.7%, down 0.5 percentage points compared to the March reading of 53.2%.

The Inventories Index registered 51.6% in April, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 55.5% reported for March.

Read the ISM release.