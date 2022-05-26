FHFA finalizes additional public disclosure requirements for Fannie, Freddie

The Federal Housing Finance Agency today finalized additional public disclosure requirements for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The final rule adds new standardized approach disclosure requirements related to regulatory capital instruments and risk-weighted assets calculated under the enterprise regulatory capital framework. It also aligns Fannie and Freddie’s disclosure requirements with those of large banking organizations under the regulatory capital framework adopted by banking regulators.

The final rule is intended to provide market participants with more information to assess risks and capital adequacy and increase the transparency of the safety and soundness of the enterprises while decreasing risk to U.S. taxpayers.