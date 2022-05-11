Consumer prices rise in April

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.3% in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.3%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.6% in April, following a 0.3% increase in March.

The food index increased 0.9% in April, after rising 1.0% in March. The index for food at home rose 1.0% over the month, after rising 1.5% in March. In April, the increase was attributed to the index for dairy and related products, which increased 2.5% over the month. The food away from home index increased, rising 0.6%. The food index rose 9.4% over the last 12 months.

The energy index decreased 2.7% in April after rising 11.0% in March.

Read the BLS release.