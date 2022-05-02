Al-Jazireh re-elected to lead BAFT board

BAFT, ABA’s global transaction banking subsidiary, has re-elected Maram Al-Jazireh as chair of its board for the 2022-23 association year. Al-Jazireh is SVP and global head of financial institution at Arab Bank, headquartered in Amman, Jordan. She was previously co-chair of BAFT’s Middle East and North Africa Council.

“It is an honor to be reelected as the BAFT board chair,” said Al-Jazireh. “I look forward to another year working alongside my fellow officers and board members. We share an optimistic outlook for the association and remain committed to promoting transaction banking’s value to the financial services industry and its positive impact on global economies.”

Other current BAFT board officers include Vice Chair Suresh Subramanian, a New York-based managing director and head of trade and treasury solutions for the Americas at BNP Paribas, and Secretary and Treasurer Amy Sahm, SVP and international group manager at Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bank.