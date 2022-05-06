428,000 jobs added in April, unemployment rate at 3.6%

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 428,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Total unemployed persons remained essentially unchanged at 5.9 million in April, and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6%.

Most of the job gains in April were in leisure and hospitality, in manufacturing, and in transportation and warehousing. Employment in leisure and hospitality expanded by 78,000 in April, reflecting job gains in food services and drinking places (+44,000) and in the accommodation industry (+22,000). Since February 2020, employment in leisure and hospitality is down by 1.4 million, or 8.5%.

Manufacturing added 55,000 jobs in April. Employment in durable goods industries rose by 31,000, with gains in transportation equipment (+14,000) and machinery (+7,000). Nondurable goods manufacturing added 24,000 jobs over the month, including gains in food manufacturing (+8,000) and plastics and rubber products (+6,000). Since February 2020, manufacturing employment is down by 56,000, or 0.4 percent.

Employment in transportation and warehousing rose by 52,000 in April. Within the industry, job gains occurred in warehousing and storage (+17,000), couriers and messengers (+15,000), truck transportation (+13,000), and air transportation (+4,000). Employment in transportation and warehousing is 674,000 above its February 2020 level.

The civilian labor force participation rate was little changed at 62.2%. The number of persons on temporary layoff was little changed over the month at 853,000, and is little changed from its February 2020 level. Workers with permanent job loss remained at 1.4 million, and is little different from its February 2020 level.

Read the BLS release.