Producer Prices Rose 1.4% in March

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 1.4% in March, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 11.2% for the 12 months ended March 2022.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.9% in March. For the 12 months ended in March, the index moved up 7.0%.

The index for final demand goods rose 2.3% in March. Over half of the broad-based advance in March can be traced to a 5.7-percent jump in prices for final demand energy. Prices for final demand goods less foods and energy and for final demand foods also moved higher, 1.1 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

The index for final demand services moved up 0.9% in March, following a 0.3% increase in February. In February, the index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing increased by 0.3%. Likewise, margins for final demand trade services moved up 1.2 percent.

Read the BLS release.