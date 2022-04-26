New orders for manufactured goods increase in March

New orders for manufactured durable goods in March increased $2.3 billion or 0.8% to $275.0 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up five of the last six months, followed a 1.7% February increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 1.1%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 1.2%.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in March, up ten of the last eleven months, increased $3.3 billion to a total of $274.2 billion. This followed a 0.1% February increase. Transportation equipment, up five of the last six months, led the increase, rising $1.9 billion, or 2.4%, to a total of $80.0 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in March, up fourteen consecutive months, increased $3.3 billion or 0.7% to $482.9 billion.

Read the Census release.