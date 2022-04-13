Consumer Prices Rise in March

The Consumer Price Index increased 1.2% in March on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.5%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.3% in March, following a 0.5% increase in February.

The food index increased 1.0% in March, after rising 1.0% in February. The index for food at home rose 1.5% over the month, after rising 1.4% in February. In March, the increase was attributed to the index for other food at home, which increased 2.0% over the month. Food away from home index increased, rising 0.3%. The food index rose 10.0% over the last 12 months.

The energy index increased 11.0% in March after rising 3.5% in February.

Read the BLS release.