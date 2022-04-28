ABA Foundation announces Lights, Camera, Save! video contest winners

Ohio student Brodie Bosworth won the first-place grand prize of $5,000 in the ABA Foundation’s Lights, Camera, Save! video contest, the foundation announced today. Bosworth’s video, “Money Tree,” reminds viewers that while “money doesn’t grow on trees,” they can still meet their financial goals if they spend and save wisely. The video was entered in the contest by Park National Bank in Newark, Ohio.

“This year’s Lights, Camera, Save! competition was incredibly competitive, and we are proud to recognize Brodie and the other finalists for creating impressive videos that are equal parts educational and entertaining,” said the ABA Foundation’s Jeni Pastier. “Brodie’s film used a familiar phrase to remind viewers that budgeting and diligent spending can help make their savings dreams a reality. We hope these important financial lessons will reach students and young adults nationwide.”

The other winners were second place Omarion Tanner’s “The Playbook: Football and Finances,” entered by Planters Bank in Indianola, Mississippi, and third place Sarah Moraw’s “Rappin’ Your Way to Retirement,” entered by ChoiceOne Bank in Sparta, Michigan.

Watch the winning videos.