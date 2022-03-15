Treasury Announces New Sanctions against Belarusian President for Human Rights Violations

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control today issued a new round of sanctions against Alyaksandr Lukashenka, president of Belarus. OFAC sanctioned Lukashenka for being a senior-level official engaged in public corruption. He was previously sanctioned in 2006 for the same reason. OFAC also issued new sanctions against Lukashenka’s wife, Halina Radzivonawna Lukashenka. As a result of the sanctions, all property and interests in property of Lukashenka that are in the U.S. are blocked and must be reported to OFAC.

OFAC also sanctioned four individuals for concealing events surrounding the death of Russian whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky.