Survey Shows Some Improvement in Mandatory Financial Education

The latest biennial Survey of the States from the Council for Economic Education revealed some progress in personal finance education in public schools, but no growth in required economic education.

A total of 23 states now require high school students to take a personal finance course to graduate, an increase of two states since 2020. Twenty-five states require an economics course in high school—the same number as the last survey—but Georgia and South Carolina are considering removing economics from graduation requirements, according to the survey.

The survey also found that fewer states are requiring students to be tested in economics in 2022 than in 2011. All 50 states include economic education in their K-12 standards.