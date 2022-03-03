Sen. Moran, Former Assistant Treasury, CISA Deputy Director to Speak at ABA Summit

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) (pictured, center), a member of the Senate Banking Committee, and Juan Zarate (pictured, right), former assistant Treasury secretary and global co-managing partner and chief strategy officer at K2 Integrity, have been added to the speaker lineup for the American Bankers Association’s Washington Summit, a free in-person and virtual event to be held March 7-9. Moran will share his outlook on a range of banking policy issues and Zarate will discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, the unprecedented steps taken by the West to impose financial costs on Russia for its invasion, and what banks in the U.S. should prepare for next.

Also added to the speaker lineup is Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency deputy director Nitin Natarajan (pictured, left) who will share the latest on potential cyber threats facing America’s banks. Natarajan will also discuss ongoing efforts between the government and the banking industry to enhance cyber defenses.

Other Summit speakers include House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), Ranking Member Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) and veteran committee member Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.); Senate Banking Committee member Jon Tester (D-Mont.); Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman; Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu; former Sens. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) and Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.); and Wells Fargo SVP and Chief Corporate Economist Richard DeKaser.

Summit attendees will hear from lawmakers and regulators, as 2022 promises to be a pivotal year for the banking industry—with new leaders now in place at major regulatory agencies, Congress eyeing the midterm elections and the nation’s economic recovery still uncertain. All bankers and associate members are encouraged to attend the Washington Summit—either in-person or virtually—to learn about major policy issues in play and to have their voices heard.