U.S. International Trade Balance Grows in December

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $80.7 billion in December, up $1.4 billion from $79.3 billion in November, revised.

The December increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $3.2 billion to $101.4 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $1.8 billion to $20.7 billion.

December exports were $228.1 billion, $3.4 billion more than November exports. December imports were $308.9 billion, $4.8 billion more than November imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $0.1 billion to $75.5 billion for the three months ending in December. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $9.9 billion from the three months ending in December 2020.

