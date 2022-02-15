Producer Prices Rose 1.0% in January

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 1.0% in January, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 9.7% for the 12 months ended January 2022.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.9% in January. For the 12 months ended in January, the index moved up 6.9%.

The index for final demand goods rose 1.3% in January. Most of the January increase can be traced to the index for final goods less food and energy. Prices for final demand energy and for final demand foods also moved higher, 2.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

The index for final demand services increased 0.7% for the month, the same as December. Leading the increase in January, the index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing. Likewise, margins for final demand trade services moved up 0.6 percent.

