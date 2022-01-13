Supreme Court Strikes Down Vaccine Mandate for Large Employers

The Supreme Court today blocked the employer vaccine mandate issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which would have required employers with 100 or more employees to ensure staff are vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19, among other requirements.

The mandate was previously upheld by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. In mid-December, business groups challenging the vaccine mandate filed an application with the Supreme Court for an emergency stay of the mandate. Today’s stay by the Supreme Court is effective until the challengers can appeal the Sixth Circuit’s decision in that court and to the Supreme Court, a process that likely will take at least several months.

In a separate ruling today, the court upheld a nationwide vaccine mandate for workers at federally funded healthcare facilities.