ABA Foundation Raises Nearly $40,000 in Support of Kentucky Tornado Relief Efforts

The ABA Foundation—in partnership with the Kentucky Bankers Association—has raised nearly $40,000 to support relief efforts in the wake of recent devastating tornadoes in Kentucky through its Disaster Relief Program. ABA also announced that it will make a $50,000 donation to the fund.

One hundred percent of the funds raised through the program will support fellow bankers directly affected by the tornadoes, along with other local relief efforts. Donations will be accepted until Jan. 25, and all donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

This is the second time the ABA Foundation has activated its disaster relief program, which allows state bankers associations to request disaster relief fundraising for their specific state through the ABA Foundation in the event of a presidentially declared disaster and when other specific criteria are met. The foundation previously raised $42,000 for victims of Hurricane Laura, which devastated parts of the Gulf Coast in 2020.