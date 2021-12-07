Federal Court Issues Nationwide Injunction Against Federal Contractors Vaccine Mandate

A federal court in Georgia today enjoined the federal government nationwide from enforcing its vaccine mandate for federal contractors working on federal contracts. Banks that conduct business with the federal government or that have branches on military bases or other federal property may be subject to the vaccine mandate.

In September, the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force issued guidance that requires all employees working on a federal contract to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 18, 2022, unless the employee is legally entitled to an accommodation for a disability or sincerely held religious belief, practice or observance. The guidance was issued pursuant to an executive order issued by President Biden that required federal contractors to follow the task force’s guidance designed to mitigate the risk posed by COVID-19. On Nov. 30, another federal court enjoined the vaccine mandate in Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee.

Separately, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued an emergency temporary standard in November that requires all employers with 100 or more employees to have their workforce fully vaccinated or be tested weekly. That standard has been enjoined nationwide by a separate court order.