New Orders for Manufactured Goods Increase in September

New orders for manufactured goods in September, up sixteen of the last seventeen months, increased $1.3 billion or 0.2% to $515.9 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Shipments, also up sixteen of the last seventeen months, increased $3.2 billion or 0.6 percent to $511.5 billion.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in September, down following four consecutive monthly increases, decreased $0.9 billion or 0.3% to $261.4 billion, up from the previously published 0.4% decrease.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in September, up four of the last five months, increased $1.1 billion or 0.4% to 257.0 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. Inventories of manufactured durable goods in September, up eight consecutive months, increased 0.9% or $4.2 billion to $462.9 billion, unchanged from the previous month.

Read the Census release.