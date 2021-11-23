FBI, CISA Warn of Ransomware Threat During Holiday Season

With ransomware attacks increasing in frequency and sophistication, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency yesterday issued a reminder to public and private organizations to remain vigilant and take precautions to reduce their susceptibility to ransomware during the holiday season. The agencies noted that malicious actors tend to use holidays and weekends to disrupt critical networks, and recommended that companies designate members of their IT security teams that can be ready to respond to a ransomware attack during these times.

They also recommended several additional best practices to guard against ransomware, including implementing multifactor authentication, mandating strong passwords, ensuring remote desk protocols or other risky services are secured and monitored, reminding employees not to click on suspicious links and reviewing and updating incident response and communication plans as needed.