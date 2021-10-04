New Orders for Manufactured Goods Increase in August

New orders for manufactured goods in August, up fifteen of the last sixteen months, increased $6.2 billion or 1.2% to $515.7 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Shipments, also up fifteen of the last sixteen months, increased $0.3 billion or 0.1 percent to $508.3 billion.



New orders for manufactured durable goods in August, up fifteen of the last sixteen months, increased $4.7 billion or 1.8% to $263.6 billion, unchanged from the prior published increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in August, down following three consecutive monthly increases, decreased 0.5% or $1.2 billion to $256.1 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. Inventories of manufactured durable goods in August, up seven consecutive months, increased 0.8% or $3.5 billion to $457.9 billion, unchanged from the previous month.

Read the Census release.