ISM Manufacturing Increases in September

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 61.1 points in September, 1.2 percentage point higher than the August reading of 59.9%. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 16th month in a row.

The Employment Index registered 50.2% in September; 1.2 percentage points higher than the August reading of 49.0%.

The New Orders Index registered 66.7% in September, unchanged from the August reading.

The New Export Orders Index was 53.4%, down 3.2 percentage point compared to the August reading of 56.6%.

The Inventories Index registered 55.6% in September; 1.4 percentage points higher than the 54.2% reported for August.

