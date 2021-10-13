Trending
FHFA to Increase Multifamily Loan Caps for GSEs

The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced today that it will raise Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s 2022 caps for multifamily lending to $78 billion for each GSE—up from $70 billion in 2021—for a combined total of $156 billion.

FHFA now directs that at least 50% of the GSEs’ multifamily business be mission-driven, affordable housing. It will also require at least 25% of the GSEs’ multifamily business to be affordable to residents at or below 60% of area median income, up from 20% in 2021.

Additionally, FHFA has also made changes to certain definitions of “multifamily mission-driven affordable housing” in Appendix A of its conservatorship scorecard. In 2022, FHFA will allow loans on affordable units in cost-burdened renter markets and loans to finance energy or water efficiency improvements with units affordable at or below 60% of AMI to be classified as mission-driven.

