ABA Elects New Officers, Board Members for 2021-2022

During its annual convention today, the American Bankers Association elected new officers and board members for 2021-2022. Scott Anderson, president and CEO of Zions Bank in Salt Lake City, was elected chair. The other elected officers were: Chair-Elect Daniel Robb, president and CEO, Jonesburg State Bank, Jonesburg, Missouri; Vice Chair Julieann Thurlow, president and CEO, Reading Cooperative Bank, Reading, Massachusetts; and Treasurer Louise Walker, president and CEO, First Northern Community Bancorp, Dixon, California.

Elected to three-year terms on ABA’s board were: John Asbury, CEO, Atlantic Union Bankshares, Richmond, Virginia; Bryan Bruns, president and CEO, Lake Central Bank, Annandale, Minnesota; Kenneth Kelly, chairman and CEO, First Independence Bank, Detroit; James McQuade, president and CEO, Dollar Bank, Pittsburgh; Dave Nelson, president and CEO, West Bancorporation, West Des Moines, Iowa; and Jennifer Piepszak, Co-CEO, Consumer and Community Banking, JPMorgan Chase, New York City.

Appointed to ABA’s board for one-year terms were: Nominating Committee Chair James Edwards, CEO, United Bank, Griffin, Georgia; Government Relations Council Chair Jim Kisch, president and CEO, Passumpsic Bancorp, Saint Johnsbury, Vermont; ABA-State Bankers Association Alliance Chair Duncan Campbell, president and CEO, Pennsylvania Bankers Association; and ABA-State Bankers Association Alliance Vice Chair Rose Oswald Poels, president and CEO, Wisconsin Bankers Association.