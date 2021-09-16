Retail Sales Increase in August

There were $618.7 billion in retail and food service sales in August, an increase of 0.7% from the previous month, and 15.1% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 2.0% from the previous month and were up 14.3% from last year.

Retail trade sales were up 0.8% from July 2021, and up 13.1% above last year. Clothing and clothing accessories stores were up 38.8% from August 2020, while food services and drinking places were up 5.7% from last year.

Read the Census release.