Consumer Prices Rise in August

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.3% in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.3%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.1% in August after increasing 0.3% in July.

The food index increased 0.4% in August, after rising 0.7% in July. The index for food at home also rose 0.4% over the month, after rising 0.7% in July. As in July, the food at home increase was mostly due to the index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, which increased 0.7% over the month. Food away from home increased, rising 0.4% The food index rose 3.0% over the last 12 months.

The energy index rose 2.0% in August after rising 1.6% in July.

Read the BLS release.