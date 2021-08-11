Consumer Prices Rise in July

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.5% in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.3% in July after increasing 0.9% in June.

The food index increased 0.7% in July, after rising 0.8% in June. The index for food at home also rose 0.7% over the month, after rising 0.8% in June. As in June, the food at home increase was mostly due to the index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, which increased 1.5% over the month. Food away from home increased, rising 0.8%. The food index rose 3.4% over the last 12 months.

The energy index decreased 1.6% in July after rising 1.5% in June.

Read the BLS release.