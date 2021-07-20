Housing Starts Increase in June

Housing starts increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.643 million in June, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase was 6.3% above the revised May estimate of 1.546 million and is 29.1% above the June 2020 rate of 1.273 million.

Housing starts were mixed across the country, falling in the Midwest (7.5%) and Northeast (9.0%), and rising in the South (9.7%) and West (12.6%).

New building permits were 1.598 million in June, 5.1% lower from the previous month and 23.3% higher year-over-year. Single-family building permits decreased 6.3% from the revised May figure.

Housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.324 million. This is 1.4% below the revised May estimate of 1.343 million but is 6.5% above the June 2020 rate of 1.243 million.

Read the Census release.