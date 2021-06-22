Carollo Recognized with Distinguished Service Award

Maureen Carollo, SVP and director of compliance for Great Plains National Bank, received the Distinguished Service Award for compliance during the American Bankers Association’s Risk and Compliance Virtual Conference today. The award, first presented in 1995, recognizes outstanding leadership, initiative and accomplishment in banking regulatory compliance management.

Carollo has more than three decades of experience in banking and more than two decades of experience in bank compliance, including roles at Southwestern Bank, NBC Oklahoma and Bank SNB. Throughout her career, Carollo has worked in deposit operations, loan administration, internal audit and compliance and BSA/AML management.

In her current position, she manages the compliance function for 21 community bank locations, facilitates federal regulatory exams and external audits and supports internal customers on general lending, deposit and operations compliance issues for all markets. Carollo also serves on board of the Conference Advisory Board for the ABA Regulatory Compliance Conference and the editorial board for the ABA Bank Compliance Magazine.

“Maureen is a tireless and passionate advocate and leader within the financial services industry,” said ABA EVP Virginia O’Neill. “She has extensive knowledge of financial services regulation, and those that know her are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside her and learn from her. This recognition is well deserved.”