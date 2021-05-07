Treasury Designates New Acting Comptroller of the Currency

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen today announced that she will appoint Michael Hsu to serve as first deputy comptroller of the currency. Hsu will also serve as acting comptroller until a new comptroller is appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Blake Paulson, who has served in the acting comptroller role since January, will return to his role as senior deputy comptroller and chief operating officer at the OCC.

Prior to his appointment, Hsu was associate director of the Federal Reserve’s division of supervision and regulation, where he oversaw the Large Institution Supervision Coordinating Committee program. He has also held positions at the International Monetary Fund, the Treasury Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission.