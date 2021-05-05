ABA Supports Bill to Encourage De Novo Bank Formation

The American Bankers Association today submitted a letter of support for H.R. 2561, the Promoting Access to Capital in Underbanked Communities Act of 2021, which would establish a three-year phase-in period for new banks to comply with federal capital standards, among other provisions designed to promote de novo banking. Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) introduced the bill, having previously put forth a similar one in the last Congress.

“By facilitating the formation of new banks in urban and rural areas, this legislation expands banking access for both individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses,” ABA said. “The bill would unlock economic opportunity, growth, and investment in communities most in need, while also promoting competition. The temporary regulatory adjustments provided in this bill are a reasonable step to encourage de novo formation of banks that will be well-equipped to serve and respond to the pressing banking and financial needs of their local communities.”