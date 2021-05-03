Eastern Bank Virtual Fireside Chat

SPONSORED CONTENT PRESENTED BY NUANCE

Discover how the largest and oldest mutual bank in the United States uses voice biometrics to innovate their customers’ experiences. Looking to replace security questions with a better and more effortless experience, Eastern Bank uses voice biometrics to compare the customer’s voice to their unique voiceprint, silently signaling to the bank representative when the customer’s identity has been verified and granting them access to their account. This technology ultimately makes it easier for customers to do business.

Join us June 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time, U.S. and Canada)