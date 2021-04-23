New Home Sales Soar 20.7% in March

New single-family home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,021,000 in March, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The March level is 20.7% above the revised February rate of 846,000 and is 66.8% above the March 2020 estimate of 612,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in March 2021 was $330,800. The average sales price was $397,800.

At the end of March, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply at the current sales rate was at 3.6 months.

Read the Census/HUD release.