Blanco to Step Down as FinCEN Director, Acting Director Announced

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network director Ken Blanco will step down on April 9, the agency announced today. Blanco has been director of FinCEN since December 2017. Former FinCEN Deputy Director Michael Mosier will serve as acting director starting on April 11.

Mosier is currently counselor to the deputy secretary of the Treasury and previously worked at the cryptocurrency analytics, compliance and investigations firm Chainalysis, where he was chief technical counsel. Prior to FinCEN and Chainalysis, Mosier was an associate director at Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

FinCEN also announced that AnnaLou Tirol, former associate director of FinCEN’s Strategic Operations Division, is serving as FinCEN deputy director.