Bankers Observe Teach Children to Save Day With Lessons on Saving for the Unexpected

Volunteer bankers will teach more than 70,000 students the fundamentals of financial literacy and the importance of saving for the unexpected as part of Teach Children to Save Day tomorrow. Since 1997, the American Bankers Association Foundation’s financial education initiatives have reached 11.6 million young people with the help of more than 375,000 banker presentations. More than 367 banks have held or plan to hold Teach Children to Save events this year.

“Even a global pandemic can’t interrupt the banking industry’s efforts to ensure that young people have the financial education they need to succeed in a complicated world,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “We are grateful for our bank volunteers and their extraordinary efforts to reach students with these important financial lessons, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.”

To mark Teach Children to Save Day on April 22, Nichols will participate in an interactive, virtual presentation of financial concepts in partnership with Nepris, a program that connects teachers and their students with virtual guest speakers. Nichols will present the ABA Foundation’s new lesson plan on saving for the unexpected to 120 students from six classrooms across the country. The Teach Children to Save program is sponsored by Ally Financial, Citi, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.