Producer Prices Rose 0.5% in February

The Producer Price Index for final demand rose 0.5% in February, seasonally adjusted, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This follows a 1.3% increase in January. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index increased 2.8% for the 12 months ended in February.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.2% in February. For the 12 months ended in February, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services increased 2.2%.

The index for final demand goods rose 1.4% in February. Most of the February increase can be traced to to prices for final demand energy, which climbed 6.0%.

The index for final demand services increased 0.1% in February, after increasing 1.3% in January. The index for final demand transportation and warehousing services increased 1.1%. The index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing was unchanged.

