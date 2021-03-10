Consumer Prices Rise in February

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% in February on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.7%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” was rose 0.1% in February after rising being unchanged in January.

The food index increased 0.2% in February. Prices for food at home rose 0.3% in February, and food away from home increased, rising 0.1%. The food index rose 3.7% over the last 12 months.

The energy index increased 3.9% in February, its ninth consecutive increase.

Read the BLS release.