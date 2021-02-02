ABA, Trade Groups Push for COVID-19 Liability Protections

The American Bankers Association joined more than 580 trade associations representing a broad range of industries in a letter yesterday urging members of Congress to include targeted and temporary liability protections as part of the next COVID-19 relief package.

“For many who remain on the front lines and continue to serve our communities during this pandemic, the threat of unfair litigation continues to loom,” the groups wrote. “In 2020, over $23 million was spent by plaintiffs’ firms on COVID-19-related lawsuit advertisements, a clear indication that an influx of litigation is coming.”

The groups wrote that liability relief provisions similar to last Congress’ Safe to Work Act (S. 4317) should be included in any further pandemic relief legislation, adding that new liability protections “should be limited in duration and scope in addition to preserving reasonable recourse for those harmed by truly bad actors.”