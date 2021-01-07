U.S. International Trade Balance Widened in November

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $68.1 billion in November, up $5.0 billion from $63.1 billion in October, revised.

The November increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $5.0 billion to $86.4 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of less than $0.1 billion to $18.2 billion.

November exports were $184.2 billion, $2.2 billion more than October exports. November imports were $252.3 billion, $7.2 billion more than October imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $1.1 billion to $64.4 billion for the three months ending in November. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $20.5 billion from the three months ending in November 2019.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $73.6 billion, or 13.9%, from the same period in 2019. Exports decreased $372.3 billion or 16.1%. Imports decreased $298.7 billion or 10.5%.

