Fed to Remove Caps on Coin Distribution

The Federal Reserve has announced that it will return to regular coin distribution for all coin denominations beginning on Jan. 15. The Fed had previously capped coin orders due to coin circulation issues that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fed noted that while coin circulation “has not fully returned to normal patterns,” steady deposits from financial institutions and increased production at the U.S. Mint have enabled it to remove coin allocations. The Fed said it will continue to monitor coin circulation and urged all FedCash Services customers “to continue to order only what they need to meet near-term demand and to deposit any excess coin to the Federal Reserve.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Coin Task Force will continue its work to understand how the pandemic affected coin circulation, identify lessons learned and develop recommendations to help avoid future disruptions.