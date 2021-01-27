Durable Goods Orders Increased 0.9% in December

New orders for manufactured durable goods in December increased 0.4 billion or 0.9% to $245.3 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This increase, up eight consecutive months, followed a 1.2% November increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.5%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.7%.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in December, up seven of the last eight months, increased $3.5 billion or 1.4% to $253.8 billion. This followed a 0.4% November increase. Transportation equipment led the increase, $2.2 billion or 2.7% to $84.8 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in December, down following three consecutive monthly increases, decreased 0.2% or $0.7 billion to $425.9 billion.

Read the Census release.