Senate Approves Waller to Serve on Fed Board of Governors

By a party-line vote of 48 to 47 today, the Senate today approved the nomination of Christopher Waller to serve on the Federal Reserve’s board of governors. Waller, who is the currently director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, will serve a term that extends until January 2030 .

In a statement today on Waller’s confirmation, the American Bankers Association noted that “at this challenging moment for the country and the economy, his years of experience as director of research at the St. Louis Federal Reserve and his background in macroeconomics will serve him well on the board. We look forward to working with him and the rest of the board to ensure the banking sector can continue to play its critical role in the recovery.”