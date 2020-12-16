Podcast: Who Is the Real Hero of Bedford Falls?

Everybody knows “It’s a Wonderful Life,” but what if plucky and put-upon savings and loan president George Bailey isn’t the real hero of the beloved Christmas classic? In a special holiday episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, movie critic Kyle Smith floats the idea that Mr. Potter might actually be the real good guy of Bedford Falls.

Smith and the podcast co-hosts also discuss unsafe and unsound banking practices at the Bailey Brothers Building and Loan, what the movie has to say about relationship banking, the subtle explanations of credit intermediation woven into “It’s a Wonderful Life” and why there are so few movies about banking.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

In this episode: