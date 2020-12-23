New Home Sales Declined 11.0% in November

New single-family home sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 841,000 in November, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The November level is 11% below the revised October rate of 945,000 but is 20.8% above the November 2019 estimate.

The median price of a new home $335,300. The average sales price was $390,100.

At the end of November, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply at the current sales rate was at 4.1 months.

Read the Census/HUD release.