Factory Orders Rise 1.0% in October

New orders for manufactured goods in October, up sixth consecutive months, increased 1.0% to $480.8 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $3.2 billion, or 1.3%, to $241.0 billion. Transportation equipment led the increase, rising 1.4% to $77.3 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased $1.7 billion or 0.7% to $239.8 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods increased 1.3% to $248.8 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods rose 1.0 billion to $422.5 billion, down from the previously published 0.3% increase.

Read the Census release.