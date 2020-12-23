Durable Goods Orders Increased 0.9% in November

New orders for manufactured durable goods in November increased 2.2 billion or 0.9% to $244.2 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This increase, up seven consecutive months, followed a 1.8% October increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.4%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.7%.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in November, up six of the last seven months, increased $0.7 billion or 0.3% to $250.1 billion. This followed a 1.5% October increase. Primary metals, up seven consecutive months, led the increase, $0.3 billion or 1.8% to $19.2 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in November, up three consecutive months, increased $3.9 billion or 0.9% to $426.6 billion.

Read the Census release.