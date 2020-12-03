ABA Salutes ’40 Under 40’ in Wealth Management

The American Bankers Association has announced the recipients of its inaugural 40 Under 40 in Wealth Management Award. This new program recognizes wealth management and fiduciary professionals who are committed to the highest standards of achievement at work and in their communities.

This year’s winners were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants and will be honored during a special session at the 2021 Wealth Management and Trust Conference, a virtual event to be held Feb. 24-25.

The conference program features mix of live and on-demand content, and several registration options offering savings are available. The 2021 agenda will focus on the future of wealth management, with an emphasis on preparing for the significant generational wealth transfer, the onset of new risks following the tumult of 2020 and changing competition, as well as other factors affecting the fiduciary practice.