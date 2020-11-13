Producer Prices Rose 0.3 percent in October

The Producer Price Index for final demand rose 0.3% in October, seasonally adjusted, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This follows a 0.4% increase in September. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index increased 0.5% for the 12 months ended in October.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.2% in October. For the 12 months ended in October, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services increased 0.2%.

The index for final demand goods rose 0.5% in October. Most of the October increase can be traced to prices for final demand foods, which jumped 2.4%.

The index for final demand services increased 0.2% in October. Leading the increase was the prices for final demand transportation and warehousing services, which moved up 1.1 %. The indexes for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing and for final demand transportation and warehousing services also moved up, 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

Read the BLS release.